International Women's Day: What you need to know
International Women's Day is set to take place on Wednesday, March 8, an annual marker that aims to bring attention to women's accomplishments and obstacles. But this year, the day comes amid an already contentious political environment, where protesters have turned out in force to voice disagreement with the new administration's policies and President Donald Trump's rhetoric, especially regarding women's issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Aliens
|Wed
|Patriot
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Mar 6
|Ida1234
|49
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Mar 3
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Jonathan
|32
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC