Ignoring the seatbelt sign
An airline safety expert says plane crews may be unwittingly compromising flight safety by leaving seatbelt signs on too long. Greg Marshall suggests passengers may not see the need to remain buckled up if the signs remain illuminated during a smooth ride or if no one has explained to fliers what's going on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belly Dance Class In Alexandria
|Sun
|Bellydance 4 life
|1
|Names of republicans failing to support health ...
|Mar 25
|b arnold
|2
|Democrats tap dancing
|Mar 25
|Wilbur
|2
|Quit wasting my tax money on wiretap stories
|Mar 24
|Judy
|1
|Recent 3 and See
|Mar 24
|Judy
|2
|Trump was wire tapped
|Mar 24
|Judy
|1
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 22
|Harold Gilman
|110
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC