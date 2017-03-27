Ignoring the seatbelt sign

Ignoring the seatbelt sign

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Castanet.net

An airline safety expert says plane crews may be unwittingly compromising flight safety by leaving seatbelt signs on too long. Greg Marshall suggests passengers may not see the need to remain buckled up if the signs remain illuminated during a smooth ride or if no one has explained to fliers what's going on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Belly Dance Class In Alexandria Sun Bellydance 4 life 1
Names of republicans failing to support health ... Mar 25 b arnold 2
Democrats tap dancing Mar 25 Wilbur 2
Quit wasting my tax money on wiretap stories Mar 24 Judy 1
Recent 3 and See Mar 24 Judy 2
Trump was wire tapped Mar 24 Judy 1
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Mar 22 Harold Gilman 110
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,877,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC