Idealliance Expects Industry Growth to Accelerate

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - March 2, 2017 - "Expect our industry's growth to accelerate in 2017, particularly late in the year," writes Idealliance Chief Economist Andrew Paparozzi in the Winter 2017 issue of the State of the Industry Update newsletter from Idealliance, the communications industry association representing all facets of the global omnichannel media value chain.

