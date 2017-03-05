How Are Drug Prices Determined?

How Are Drug Prices Determined?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Motley Fool

A lot goes into determining how much a drug will cost, but its list price is far from the only thing investors need to know. A lot goes into getting a drug into a patient's hands, but the complexity of the distribution channel is only one reason why drug prices are high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat Roberto 48
Illegal Aliens Fri bigger 3
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Fri bigger 4
brother sister sex (Dec '11) Mar 3 guy123 12
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Mar 1 maa883 108
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Feb 22 Jonathan 32
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC