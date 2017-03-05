How Are Drug Prices Determined?
A lot goes into determining how much a drug will cost, but its list price is far from the only thing investors need to know. A lot goes into getting a drug into a patient's hands, but the complexity of the distribution channel is only one reason why drug prices are high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Sat
|Roberto
|48
|Illegal Aliens
|Fri
|bigger
|3
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Fri
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Jonathan
|32
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC