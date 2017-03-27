Guant namo has a feral cat problem. Operation Git-Meow to the rescue.
An all-volunteer organization linking cat lovers across the water seeks to rescue and in some instances foster the hundreds of feral cats at U.S. Navy base, GuantA namo Bay. A cat-loving Army sergeant plays with a foster cat at a self-styled backyard shelter in a neighborhood at the U.S. Navy base at GuantA namo Bay, Cuba, in a photo approved for release by the U.S. military.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un
|16 hr
|Joe Ridgeway
|1
|Closed Session
|23 hr
|Next Door to OP
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Tue
|OliviaM
|56
|Maxine Waters
|Tue
|Joe Ridgeway
|1
|Belly Dance Class In Alexandria
|Mar 28
|Joe Ridgeway
|2
|Rapist father in country illegally
|Mar 28
|Joe Ridgeway
|1
|Names of republicans failing to support health ...
|Mar 25
|b arnold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC