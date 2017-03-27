Guant namo has a feral cat problem. O...

Guant namo has a feral cat problem. Operation Git-Meow to the rescue.

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

An all-volunteer organization linking cat lovers across the water seeks to rescue and in some instances foster the hundreds of feral cats at U.S. Navy base, GuantA namo Bay. A cat-loving Army sergeant plays with a foster cat at a self-styled backyard shelter in a neighborhood at the U.S. Navy base at GuantA namo Bay, Cuba, in a photo approved for release by the U.S. military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kim Jong Un 16 hr Joe Ridgeway 1
Closed Session 23 hr Next Door to OP 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Tue OliviaM 56
Maxine Waters Tue Joe Ridgeway 1
Belly Dance Class In Alexandria Mar 28 Joe Ridgeway 2
Rapist father in country illegally Mar 28 Joe Ridgeway 1
Names of republicans failing to support health ... Mar 25 b arnold 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,101 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC