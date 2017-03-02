Goodbye, big glass box. Old Town cond...

Goodbye, big glass box. Old Town condo plan has a new (or old) look.

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Business Journal

The owners of 1604-1614 King St. in Old Town Alexandria have scrapped plans to build a big glass box in the otherwise traditional neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) 20 hr maa883 108
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 23 hr Bhendo 46
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Feb 24 Easy Phart 3
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Feb 22 Jonathan 32
Shepard Smith Feb 17 John Emerson 1
Staying out of work to protest? Feb 17 John Emerson 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,674 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC