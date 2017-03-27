Federal Judge Sides With Trump on Revised Travel Ban
President Donald Trump won a favorable court ruling Friday on his revised executive order on immigration and refugees, a decision that has no immediate impact but gives the White House new ammunition as it appeals other judicial decisions that blocked his new travel restrictions.
