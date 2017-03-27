Family ties: 3 Iraqis in US allegedly hid link to kidnapper

Three Iraqis living in the U.S. as refug... Three Iraqis living in the U.S. as refugees have been charged with visa fraud after prosecutors say they hid their family ties to a kidnapper. Three Iraqis living in the U.S. as refugees have been charged with visa fraud after prosecutors say they hid their family ties to a kidnapper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.