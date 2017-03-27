Fake Target employees steals $40,000 in iPhones
Law enforcement in Virginia is looking for a woman who portrayed herself as a Target employee as she got away with stealing $40,000 worth of Apple iPhones from the retailer earlier in March, according to the Fairfax County Police. The woman, who is unidentified, showed up to a Target store on March 15 in Alexandria, Virginia, portraying herself as an employee of the store.
