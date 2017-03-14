Economic Optimism Hits Record High Despite Rise in Gas Prices : NACS

Economic Optimism Hits Record High De...

March 14, 2017; NACSonline reported that despite rising gasoline prices, three in five gasoline consumers report feeling optimistic about the state of the economy, according to the latest NACS Consumer Fuels survey. Consumer optimism is at an all-time high across the four-plus years the national survey has been conducted, surpassing the 58% economic optimism recorded in December 2016 following the presidential election.

