Coach Boone draws full crowd at Beach/Schmidt

Herman Boone, former head football coach at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., talks about the experiences he had at the school during a speech Tuesday at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center in Hays. Herman Boone, left, former head football coach at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., poses for a photo with Fort Hays State University senior Erica Meneses on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center in Hays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.