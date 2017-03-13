Ceremony Inducts Alexandria into East Coast Greenway
Braving gusty, cold winds, Mayor Allison Silberberg spoke in front of a small crowd yesterday. The brief ceremony inducted Alexandria into the East Coast Greenway.
