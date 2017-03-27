Brabo, The Bird Break Out Spring Menus
Cooking to the season continues this week with the arrival of new menus at Brabo in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia and The Bird in Logan Circle. Brabo's newly minted executive chef Sebastien Rondier has composed dishes designated for the recently expanded bar, now known as the Brabo Brasserie, as well as the main dining room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|1 hr
|Marissa T
|55
|Belly Dance Class In Alexandria
|2 hr
|Joe Ridgeway
|2
|Rapist father in country illegally
|2 hr
|Joe Ridgeway
|1
|Names of republicans failing to support health ...
|Mar 25
|b arnold
|2
|Democrats tap dancing
|Mar 25
|Wilbur
|2
|Quit wasting my tax money on wiretap stories
|Mar 24
|Judy
|1
|Recent 3 and See
|Mar 24
|Judy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC