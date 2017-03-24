Awful: Deported Gang Member Stabbed T...

Awful: Deported Gang Member Stabbed Two Women, Sexually Assaulted Two-Year Old

Friday Mar 24

Katie has been covering the horrific story out of Maryland, where two illegal aliens raped a 14-year-old at Rockville High School. She touched upon how Alexandria, VA is just south of Rockville, where law enforcement has been dealing with the Salvadorian MS-13 gang, most of which is comprised of illegal aliens in the U.S. Well, in New York, one MS-13 member, who had been deported four times, managed to stab two women and sexually assaulted a two-year old : A MS-13 street gang member who had been deported from the U.S. four times stabbed two women and sexually assaulted a 2-year-old girl in a New York City suburb, police said Thursday.

