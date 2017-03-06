Alexandria Schools Will Close on a oe...

Alexandria Schools Will Close on a oeA Day Without a Womana

Alexandria, Virginia's public schools will close Wednesday, the system announced Monday. More than 300 staffers requested the day off, a situation that "may be attributed to the observance of International Women's Day," the school system announced in a message to parents .

