Alexandria Schools to Be Closed Wednesday Due to 'Day Without a Woman'

George Washington Middle School in Alexandria is one of more than 15 schools that will close on the'Day Without A Woman The Alexandria City Public Schools system in Virginia announced Monday it was canceling classes Wednesday at its schools due to the protest, according to a statement on its website . "It has come to our attention that as of today, more than 300 staff members have requested leave this Wednesday, March 8".

