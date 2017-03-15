Alexandria council to consider major ...

Alexandria council to consider major tax rate hike

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Washington Post

Alexandria Vice Mayor Justin Wilson pitches raising the advertised tax rate by 5.7 cents per $100 of assessed value at Tuesday night council meeting, as seen in this image from the meeting webcast. The Alexandria City Council voted 6 to 1 Tuesday night to advertise a property tax rate hike of 5.7 cents, more than twice what the city manager recommended, one day after scores of school advocates pressured the council to raise more money for school construction and maintenance.

