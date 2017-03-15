Alexandria council to consider major tax rate hike
Alexandria Vice Mayor Justin Wilson pitches raising the advertised tax rate by 5.7 cents per $100 of assessed value at Tuesday night council meeting, as seen in this image from the meeting webcast. The Alexandria City Council voted 6 to 1 Tuesday night to advertise a property tax rate hike of 5.7 cents, more than twice what the city manager recommended, one day after scores of school advocates pressured the council to raise more money for school construction and maintenance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Aliens
|Mar 13
|Salley
|6
|Elijah Cummings
|Mar 12
|Norma Fuller
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Mar 11
|cdg
|50
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Mar 3
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC