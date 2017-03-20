11 arrested in NOVA, Maryland in conn...

11 arrested in NOVA, Maryland in connection with heroin trafficking ring

21 hrs ago

Eleven suspects have been arrested after a two-state heroin investigation led to a massive drug and weapons bust that recovered more than 400 grams of heroin and 330 grams of cocaine. "The Alexandria Police Department Vice Narcotics Unit and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Fairfax Field Office initiated the narcotics investigation in March 2016 after investigating several heroin overdoses in the City of Alexandria," the Alexandria Police Department said in a statement.

