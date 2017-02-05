What's worst time for cable to go out? Just before Super Bowl
What's worst time for cable to go out? Just before Super Bowl Washington, D.C.-area Comcast cable TV customers see cable go down before Super Bowl. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kDm3PC Washington, D.C.-area Comcast cable TV customers saw their service go down at the worst possible moment of the year: just before Super Bowl LI began Sunday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barbara Feinstein
|9 hr
|Jack Rasmussen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|13 hr
|Tandc605
|41
|Chicago had 28 shootings on New Years Day
|Sat
|Norm Bigelow
|1
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|Feb 3
|Walter
|1
|Democrats
|Feb 2
|Sylvia
|1
|Un-Employment in Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|2
|Restaurant apologizes after refusing to feed a ...
|Feb 2
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC