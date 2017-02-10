What will Metro really cost Loudoun? If county officials know, they arena t saying
As the Washington Metrorail system readies to move into Loudoun County, the annual costs associated with the transit authority's operations and construction are becoming frighteningly real and worrisome for local officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumb @ dumber
|16 hr
|jodey
|1
|Carla Florina
|16 hr
|No rest areas closed
|1
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|Wed
|FSGT
|3
|5 ways to improve mainstream reporting on trans... (Mar '11)
|Feb 8
|Phart Fifteen
|2
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 8
|Andy
|29
|Toss up who is dumbest?
|Feb 7
|Dale Bumstead
|2
|JB Beverley is weak
|Feb 5
|Hank 3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC