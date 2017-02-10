Virginia judge blasts Trump travel ban, cites lack of evidence of any threats
A Virginia federal judge Friday offered a blistering critique of the Trump administration's travel ban, citing a "startling" lack of evidence that travelers from the seven Muslim-majority countries represented a specific national security threat. Virginia judge blasts Trump travel ban, cites lack of evidence of any threats A Virginia federal judge Friday offered a blistering critique of the Trump administration's travel ban, citing a "startling" lack of evidence that travelers from the seven Muslim-majority countries represented a specific national security threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumb @ dumber
|11 hr
|jodey
|1
|Carla Florina
|12 hr
|No rest areas closed
|1
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|Wed
|FSGT
|3
|5 ways to improve mainstream reporting on trans... (Mar '11)
|Feb 8
|Phart Fifteen
|2
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 8
|Andy
|29
|Toss up who is dumbest?
|Feb 7
|Dale Bumstead
|2
|JB Beverley is weak
|Feb 5
|Hank 3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC