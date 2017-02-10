Virginia judge blasts Trump travel ba...

Virginia judge blasts Trump travel ban, cites lack of evidence of any threats

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

A Virginia federal judge Friday offered a blistering critique of the Trump administration's travel ban, citing a "startling" lack of evidence that travelers from the seven Muslim-majority countries represented a specific national security threat. Virginia judge blasts Trump travel ban, cites lack of evidence of any threats A Virginia federal judge Friday offered a blistering critique of the Trump administration's travel ban, citing a "startling" lack of evidence that travelers from the seven Muslim-majority countries represented a specific national security threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumb @ dumber 11 hr jodey 1
Carla Florina 12 hr No rest areas closed 1
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats Wed FSGT 3
News 5 ways to improve mainstream reporting on trans... (Mar '11) Feb 8 Phart Fifteen 2
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Feb 8 Andy 29
Toss up who is dumbest? Feb 7 Dale Bumstead 2
JB Beverley is weak Feb 5 Hank 3 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,483 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC