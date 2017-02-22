VA employee suspended, years after de...

VA employee suspended, years after death ofa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily World

VA employee suspended, years after death of patient Employee, who continued working for VA after being charged with manslaughter, indicted for negligent homicide Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/02/22/va-employee-suspended-years-after-death-patient/98259530/ An employee who continued to work in the Alexandria VA Health Care System for four years after being charged in the death of a patient has been suspended indefinitely. An employee with the Alexandria Veterans Affairs Health Care System, who continued on his job for more than four years after being charged in the death of a patient, has been suspended indefinitely, members of a Congressional committee were told.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Wed Jonathan 32
Shepard Smith Feb 17 John Emerson 1
Staying out of work to protest? Feb 17 John Emerson 1
Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi Feb 16 John Emerson 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Feb 16 letitia 43
Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor Feb 16 John Longcock 1
Dumb @ Dumber Feb 16 Jamie Scott 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC