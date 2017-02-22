VA employee suspended, years after death ofa

VA employee suspended, years after death of patient Employee, who continued working for VA after being charged with manslaughter, indicted for negligent homicide Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/02/22/va-employee-suspended-years-after-death-patient/98259530/ An employee who continued to work in the Alexandria VA Health Care System for four years after being charged in the death of a patient has been suspended indefinitely. An employee with the Alexandria Veterans Affairs Health Care System, who continued on his job for more than four years after being charged in the death of a patient, has been suspended indefinitely, members of a Congressional committee were told.

