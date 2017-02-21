Two Amateur Radio CubeSats Carrying Transponders Set for Future NASA Launches

AMSAT reports that the TJREVERB CubeSat, developed by students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, will carry a 435/145 MHz FM transponder. The University of Washington-Seattle's HuskySat-1 has a 145/435 MHz SSB/CW transponder and was developed by students at the University of Washington in Seattle.

