Two Amateur Radio CubeSats Carrying T...

Two Amateur Radio CubeSats Carrying Transponders Set for Future NASA Launches

Read more: QST

AMSAT reports that the TJREVERB CubeSat, developed by students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, will carry a 435/145 MHz FM transponder. The University of Washington-Seattle's HuskySat-1 has a 145/435 MHz SSB/CW transponder and was developed by students at the University of Washington in Seattle.

