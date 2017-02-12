To the Editor: Costs Keep Adding Up
The debacle of Patrick Henry Elementary School continues - just when you think this project cannot get any worse - the School Board transfers $5.7 million from another project to pay for cost overruns at Patrick Henry. Now approaching $50 million in total cost and growing, the A1 project was embraced as a design that could save $1-2 million in savings.
