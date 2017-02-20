The Royal Rolls Out Seasonal Fare, So...

The Royal Rolls Out Seasonal Fare, Sous Vide at Starbucks, And More Intel

Breakfast lovers, rejoice! LeDroit Park hangout The Royal has updated its morning offerings with a new fried egg sandwich on brioche bread, thick-cut toast topped with smoked salmon, creme fraiche, capers and dill, and a sausage creation featuring a house-made pork patty stacked with eggs, cotija cheese and chimichurri. Look for other winter warmers throughout the day.

