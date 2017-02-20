The Royal Rolls Out Seasonal Fare, Sous Vide at Starbucks, And More Intel
Breakfast lovers, rejoice! LeDroit Park hangout The Royal has updated its morning offerings with a new fried egg sandwich on brioche bread, thick-cut toast topped with smoked salmon, creme fraiche, capers and dill, and a sausage creation featuring a house-made pork patty stacked with eggs, cotija cheese and chimichurri. Look for other winter warmers throughout the day.
