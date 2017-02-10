The Latest: Ex-Guardsman gets 11 year...

The Latest: Ex-Guardsman gets 11 years for terror charge

15 hrs ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The Latest on the sentencing of a former National Guard member who provided support to the Islamic State group : A former National Guard soldier from Virginia convicted of plotting to help the Islamic State group has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

