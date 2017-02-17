The Deep-State Theory Cuts Both Ways

The Deep-State Theory Cuts Both Ways

Four weeks into the Trump Administration, the intense polarization of the election has migrated to the federal bureaucracy. There have been scenes of visible dissent from federal workers alarmed by the new President's intentions: E.P.A. officials lobbying their senators en masse to oppose Scott Pruitt, Trump's nominee to run the agency; a thousand State Department diplomats signing a formal document objecting to Trump's broad travel ban.

