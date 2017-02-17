The Deep-State Theory Cuts Both Ways
Four weeks into the Trump Administration, the intense polarization of the election has migrated to the federal bureaucracy. There have been scenes of visible dissent from federal workers alarmed by the new President's intentions: E.P.A. officials lobbying their senators en masse to oppose Scott Pruitt, Trump's nominee to run the agency; a thousand State Department diplomats signing a formal document objecting to Trump's broad travel ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|21 hr
|Jack
|31
|Shepard Smith
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi
|Feb 16
|John Emerson
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Feb 16
|letitia
|43
|Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|1
|Dumb @ Dumber
|Feb 16
|Jamie Scott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC