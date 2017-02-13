Taco Bell pulls plans for Alexandria location after neighborhood warns of 'riff raff'
Taco Bell fans might be sad to hear that they won't be able to "live m s" on Duke Street in Alexandria anytime soon: the fast-food chain has pulled its plans to open at the corner of Duke and North Gordon streets in the city.
