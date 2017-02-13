Taco Bell pulls plans for Alexandria ...

Taco Bell pulls plans for Alexandria location after neighborhood warns of 'riff raff'

Taco Bell fans might be sad to hear that they won't be able to "live m s" on Duke Street in Alexandria anytime soon: the fast-food chain has pulled its plans to open at the corner of Duke and North Gordon streets in the city.

