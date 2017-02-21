Sudanese immigrant wanted to start a ...

Sudanese immigrant wanted to start a 'sleeper cell' for Islamic State

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

As soon as he came to the United States, according to court documents, Mahmoud Elhassan was looking for supporters of Islamist terrorism groups. "One of our forgotten prisoners," the 25-year-old wrote on Facebook of a man convicted in a bombing plot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) 18 hr Easy Phart 3
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Wed Jonathan 32
Shepard Smith Feb 17 John Emerson 1
Staying out of work to protest? Feb 17 John Emerson 1
Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi Feb 16 John Emerson 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Feb 16 letitia 43
Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor Feb 16 John Longcock 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC