Sudanese immigrant wanted to start a 'sleeper cell' for Islamic State
As soon as he came to the United States, according to court documents, Mahmoud Elhassan was looking for supporters of Islamist terrorism groups. "One of our forgotten prisoners," the 25-year-old wrote on Facebook of a man convicted in a bombing plot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|18 hr
|Easy Phart
|3
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Jonathan
|32
|Shepard Smith
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi
|Feb 16
|John Emerson
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Feb 16
|letitia
|43
|Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC