Spicer doesn't elaborate on reports 100,000 visas revoked
White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday didn't have additional details on reports that 100,000 visas were revoked as part of the travel ban enacted by the Trump administration. Media reports cited comments by Erez Reuveni, a Justice Department lawyer, at a hearing in Alexandria, Va.
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|6 hr
|Maddy
|40
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|8 hr
|Walter
|1
|Democrats
|Thu
|Sylvia
|1
|Un-Employment in Virginia
|Thu
|Virginia Taxpayer
|2
|Restaurant apologizes after refusing to feed a ...
|Thu
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Chuck Schumer
|Jan 26
|Tax paying voter
|1
