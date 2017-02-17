Reports: Crossroads Media's Dubke to Be Trump Communications Chief
Crossroads Media founder Mike Dubke will be named as the White House communications director, taking over duties now being handled in by Press Secretary Sean Spicer in a dual role, multiple reports said early Friday, citing unnamed sources. Dubke would fill the void left by the resignation of Jason Miller soon after his selection in December, reports Fox News .
