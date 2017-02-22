Real Property a " Foreclosure Challenge Fails Over FIRREA Process

Willner v. Dimon No. 15-1678, Feb. 16, 2017; USDC at Alexandria, Va. 4th Cir. Holding: In plaintiffs' appeal of dismissal of their suit seeking a declaration that JP Morgan Chase Bank and U.S. Bank cannot foreclose on their home, the 4th Circuit affirms the district court's ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.