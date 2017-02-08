QUEERY: Cherie Nuit
Angie Pontani and her burlesque troupe return for the 10th annual Burlesque-A-Pades at the Birchmere on Valentine's Day . The show, dubbed Loveland this year, features Pontani and several New York-based performers such as Albert Cadabra, the Peek-a-Boo Revue, sister Helen Pontani, the Maine Attraction and more.
