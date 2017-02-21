Photo courtesy of Ellen Weber.
The title of this week's feature should be amended to "I Love My Jobs," as Ellen Weber juggles multiple major roles. The entrepreneurship expert is the executive director of Temple University's Fox School of Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship Institute, where she's an assistant professor of entrepreneurship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Jack
|31
|Shepard Smith
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi
|Feb 16
|John Emerson
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Feb 16
|letitia
|43
|Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|1
|Dumb @ Dumber
|Feb 16
|Jamie Scott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC