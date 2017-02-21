Photo courtesy of Ellen Weber.

Photo courtesy of Ellen Weber.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Phillymag.com

The title of this week's feature should be amended to "I Love My Jobs," as Ellen Weber juggles multiple major roles. The entrepreneurship expert is the executive director of Temple University's Fox School of Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship Institute, where she's an assistant professor of entrepreneurship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Feb 19 Jack 31
Shepard Smith Feb 17 John Emerson 1
Staying out of work to protest? Feb 17 John Emerson 1
Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi Feb 16 John Emerson 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Feb 16 letitia 43
Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor Feb 16 John Longcock 1
Dumb @ Dumber Feb 16 Jamie Scott 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,930 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC