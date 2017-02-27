Pastry chef Huw Griffith IN at Soapstone Market, Plus Other Intel

RAMMY award-winning pastry chef and Tabard Inn vet Huw Griffith is now executive pastry chef of Soapstone Market. The neighborhood market, which took up residence in Van Ness a few months back, features a coffee stand, full bar, butcher shop, deli counter and a well-stocked cold case for those interested in above-average take-out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.