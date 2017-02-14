Opponents of Trump's travel ban look ...

Opponents of Trump's travel ban look to score another win

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: NBC29

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. When a judge who helped derail President Donald Trump's travel ban was hit with online threats, the abuse raised safety concerns among jurists across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rep. Cummings 2 hr Bart Simons 2
I have ties to Russia/China 2 hr Bart Simons 1
Al Frankenstein mental health 20 hr PVT JONES 2
North Korea test fires ballistic missle Mon Billy Shelton 1
JIHAD will be over soon Sun WENDELL Harmon Esq 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat Hannah D 42
Illegal Aliens Sat James Ridgeway 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,857,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC