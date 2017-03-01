Most congested types of roads in Northern Virginia
Most major roads in Northern Virginia are congested at rush hour, with more than one-third of the lane-miles "over capacity," according to the first part of a study by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission. During the morning rush, roads such as the Fairfax County Parkway - like highways for long stretches, but with some intersections with traffic lights - are among the most congested roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recent 3 and See
|Mon
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Feb 25
|ReeCee5
|45
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Feb 24
|Easy Phart
|3
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Jonathan
|32
|Shepard Smith
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi
|Feb 16
|John Emerson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC