More than 100,000 visas were revoked due to Trump's order
Dr. Reza Jalili showed a copy of his brother's visa. After many years of waiting for a visa, his relatives were at the airport ready to move to the United States the night President Trump's travel ban went into effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|8 hr
|Maddy
|40
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|9 hr
|Walter
|1
|Democrats
|Thu
|Sylvia
|1
|Un-Employment in Virginia
|Thu
|Virginia Taxpayer
|2
|Restaurant apologizes after refusing to feed a ...
|Thu
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Chuck Schumer
|Jan 26
|Tax paying voter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC