Metro's Next SafeTrack 'Surge' Will T...

Metro's Next SafeTrack 'Surge' Will Temporarily Halt Blue Line Service

Blue Line trains will not run at all between Feb. 11-28, according to Metro. Instead, Yellow Line "Rush Plus" trains will run all day between Franconia-Springfield and Greenbelt.

