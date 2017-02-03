'Mercy Street'-inspired experiences show other side of city
The real "Mercy Street" depicted in the PBS Civil War drama ran down Fairfax Street in Old Town Alexandria , from the Mansion House Hospital to the Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary. It was an easy walk for James Green and his family, whose life in occupied Alexandria inspired the drama that returned for a second season last month on WCVE-TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|23 hr
|Maddy
|40
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|Fri
|Walter
|1
|Democrats
|Thu
|Sylvia
|1
|Un-Employment in Virginia
|Thu
|Virginia Taxpayer
|2
|Restaurant apologizes after refusing to feed a ...
|Thu
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Chuck Schumer
|Jan 26
|Tax paying voter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC