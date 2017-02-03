Lawyers dispute how many visas revoke...

Lawyers dispute how many visas revoked under Trump's ban

Over 100,000 visas have been revoked as a result of President Trump's ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, an attorney for the government asserted in Alexandria, Va. federal court Friday.

