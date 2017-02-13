Judge grants injunction against Trump travel ban in Virginia
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, right, accompanied by Virginia Solicitor General Stuart Raphael, spoke outside the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., on Friday. McLEAN, Va.>> A federal judge today granted a preliminary injunction barring the Trump administration from implementing its travel ban in Virginia, adding another judicial ruling to those already in place challenging the ban's constitutionality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor
|31 min
|John Longcock
|1
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|34 min
|pink solesXpink t...
|30
|Dumb @ Dumber
|1 hr
|Jamie Scott
|1
|Senators Lewis and Pelosi
|Wed
|Donald Williams
|2
|Rep. Cummings
|Feb 14
|Bart Simons
|2
|I have ties to Russia/China
|Feb 14
|Bart Simons
|1
|Al Frankenstein mental health
|Feb 13
|PVT JONES
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC