Judge grants injunction against Trump travel ban in Virginia

Monday Feb 13

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, right, accompanied by Virginia Solicitor General Stuart Raphael, spoke outside the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., on Friday. McLEAN, Va.>> A federal judge today granted a preliminary injunction barring the Trump administration from implementing its travel ban in Virginia, adding another judicial ruling to those already in place challenging the ban's constitutionality.

