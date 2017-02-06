Judge blocks Trump immigration ban
A federal judge in Seattle has put a nationwide block on President Donald Trump's week-old executive order barring nationals from seven countries from entering the United States. The judge's temporary restraining order represents a major challenge to Trump's action, although his administration could still appeal the ruling and have the policy upheld.
