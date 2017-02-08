Judge bars police from identifying officer in fatal shooting
A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order barring Fairfax County police from publicly identifying an officer involved in a fatal shooting. Court documents show the judge in U.S. District Court in Alexandria granted the order Monday.
