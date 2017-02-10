ICE Agents Arrest Men Leaving Alexand...

ICE Agents Arrest Men Leaving Alexandria Church Shelter

At least two men were arrested by ICE agents across the street from a church in Fairfax County, causing concern that some people may be deterred from going to the church's shelter. News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey reports.

