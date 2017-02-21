Hats off to CAC
Commonwealths Attorney S. Randolph Sengel and ACT for Alexandria for their contributions in protecting neglected and abused children at the 10th anniversary gala celebration Feb. 24 at the Hilton Alexandria in Old Town. With a theme of "Hats Off," the annual gala will benefit the center, which serves as the city's primary resource for the prevention, investigation and treatment of child abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Jonathan
|32
|Shepard Smith
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi
|Feb 16
|John Emerson
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Feb 16
|letitia
|43
|Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|1
|Dumb @ Dumber
|Feb 16
|Jamie Scott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC