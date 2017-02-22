Greg Williams, from NASA's Human Expl...

Greg Williams, from NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, to Keynote Capability Counts 2017 Conference Hosted in Washington, DC, May 2017 In a recent CMMI Institute study, nearly 50% of organizations reported that they don't have standard processes in place that enable them to adapt their capabilities quickly to opportunities. And, now more than ever, leaders must ensure their organizations deliver above and beyond customer expectations and find new ways to stand out in the marketplace.

