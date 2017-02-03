Government reveals over 100,000 visas revoked due to travel ban

The international arrivals area of Logan Airport in Boston, Feb. 2, 2017. Much of the criticism of the executive order banning visas from certain countries signed by President Donald Trump has focused on foreigners prevented from entering the country, but a court filing in the legal battle over the travel ban reveals a far broader impact, imperiling the residency status of tens of thousands of immigrants already living in the U.S. Over 100,000 visas have been revoked as a result of President Donald Trump's ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, an attorney for the government revealed in Alexandria, Va., federal court Friday.

