Government reveals over 100,000 visas...

Government reveals over 100,000 visas revoked due to travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The international arrivals area of Logan Airport in Boston, Feb. 2, 2017. Much of the criticism of the executive order banning visas from certain countries signed by President Donald Trump has focused on foreigners prevented from entering the country, but a court filing in the legal battle over the travel ban reveals a far broader impact, imperiling the residency status of tens of thousands of immigrants already living in the U.S. Over 100,000 visas have been revoked as a result of President Donald Trump's ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, an attorney for the government revealed in Alexandria, Va., federal court Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 6 hr Maddy 40
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats 8 hr Walter 1
Democrats Thu Sylvia 1
Un-Employment in Virginia Thu Virginia Taxpayer 2
News Restaurant apologizes after refusing to feed a ... Thu Texxy the Selfie Cat 4
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
Chuck Schumer Jan 26 Tax paying voter 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,075 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC