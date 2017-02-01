Feb. 11-28
Metro is shutting down the Blue Line for 18 days, cutting off connections between the Orange and Silver Lines at Rosslyn and the stations served by the Blue and Yellow lines from the Pentagon through Alexandria to Franconia-Springfield. Surge 12 includes a complete shutdown of the tracks between Rosslyn and the Pentagon from Saturday Feb. 11 through the end of service on Tuesday, Feb. 28 - the second time the stretch has been shut down for an extended period.
