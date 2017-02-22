Crime Report: Car Break-Ins in Rosslyn

Police say "numerous items of value" were stolen from the cars, which were parked on the 1800 block of N. Quinn Street. LARCENY FROM AUTO , 2017-0220059, 1800 block of N. Quinn Street.

